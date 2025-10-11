Did Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Confirm Lieutenant Shivangi Singh Is Missing and That India Lost 4 Rafale Fighter Jets? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Video

Mumbai, October 11: Did Air Chief Marshal AP Singh claim that Lieutenant Shivangi Singh is missing and that India lost four Rafale fighter jets during Operation Sindoor? The question comes as a video of Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh allegedly making the above claims is going viral on social media. The video shows the Chief of Air Staff confirming that Lieutenant Shivangi Singh is still missing and that the country lost four Rafale fighter jets.

"I owe an apology to the people of India. Under political pressure from the Modi government, I was compelled to endorse false claims about the outcomes of our air operations against Pakistan. In reality we lost four Rafale and three other fighter jets while Pakistan suffered no significant damage. My conscience cannot bear this deceit any longer. Our brave pilots like Shivangi Singh were captured by Pakistani military. The truth must come out. We can't forget those sacrifices," Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is heard saying in the video. Although the viral clip appears to be true, scroll below to know the truth behind the video. Did Indian Air Force Share an Edited Image of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Made by Pakistani Propaganda Account ‘Ousai2002’.

PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Video of Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh

🚨 Deepfake Video Alert🚨 Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, falsely claiming that he confirmed Lieutenant Shivangi Singh is missing and that India lost four Rafale fighter jets #PIBFactCheck:… pic.twitter.com/hA4XqGySMf — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 11, 2025

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Did Not Make Such Statement, Says PIB

A fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the viral clip of Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh is a deepfake video. PIB's fact check unit said that the Air Chief Marshal AP Singh did not make such statement. PIB further clarified that the viral clip of AP Singh is a digitally altered video shared by Pakistani propaganda accounts with false claims. "This video of IAF Chief Marshal has been digitally altered", PIB said.

Watch Original, Unedited Video of Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Below

PIB's fact check unit further shared link of the original and unedited video of Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, in which he is not seen making the alleged claim as shared by Pakistani propaganda accounts. A short clip of the original video of the Chief of the Air Staff on the 93rd Indian Air Force Day was edited to make the false claim. Is Torenza a Real Country? As Fake Story of Woman Landing at JFK Airport With Passport of Non-Existent Nation Goes Viral, Know the Truth Here.

While debunking the digitally altered video of Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, PIB clarified that AI-manipulated videos are being spread to create panic and mislead people. Hence, the alleged claim that Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh confirmed that Lieutenant Shivangi Singh is missing and that India lost four Rafale fighter jets is fake. As confirmed by PIB's fact check unit, the viral clip is a digitally altered video of AP Singh.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh confirmed that Lieutenant Shivangi Singh is missing and that India lost four Rafale fighter jets. Conclusion : PIB said that Air Chief Marshal AP Singh did not make such statement. It clarified that the viral clip is a digitally altered video. Full of Trash Clean

