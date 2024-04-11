Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): One terrorist was killed on Thursday in an encounter of security forces with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Police said the body of an unidentified terrorist was retrieved from the encounter site in the Frassipora village of Pulwama.

A search operation is still going on, the police said.

Army and police had started a cordon and search operation during the early hours of Thursday following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village.

Kashmir Police in a post on X said that the identity of the terrorist is being ascertained and arms, ammunition and incriminating material have been recovered from the site.

Further details awaited, police said. (ANI)

