Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 7 (ANI): A terrorist who escaped from the encounter site at the Mochwa area of Budgam district was arrested in Khrew on Saturday, the police said.

An encounter broke out in the Mochwa area of Budgam district in which one unidentified terrorist was killed. One AK 47 rifle and one pistol were recovered from the spot today morning.

Speaking to ANI, Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar said that the operation was launched after the security forces received information about two terrorists hiding in the village.

"We received information that two terrorists are hidden in the village. Police, Army, and the CRPF formed a cordon. We appealed to the terrorists to surrender but they did not surrender, and in the encounter one was killed. We got a diary from the terrorist who was killed and got to know about the information about where the second terrorist was hidden," he said.

A pistol and a grenade have been recovered from the terrorist possession. The truck driver has also been detained.

"We raided that area and got to know that he had escaped in a truck. Police and army captured him, we recovered a grenade and a pistol from him. We have also detained the driver of the truck and further interrogation is underway," he added. (ANI)

