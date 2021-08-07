Ludhiana, August 7: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped his 3-year-old stepdaughter on Thursday. The incident took place at the labour quarters on Barewal Road. The accused was arrested by police after a complaint was lodged by the girl’s mother. Both the accused and his wife are labourers. The girl’s mother got married to the accused a few months ago after the death of her first husband. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes 3-Year-Old Stepdaughter in Raipur; Case Registered.

At the time of the incident, the minor’s mother was away for work. The accused has been identified as Rajnish. The girl had a younger brother. On Thursday, the accused returned home early. Both the children were playing outside the home. He reportedly took the girl inside and committed the crime. Hearing the cries of the minor, neighbours reached the spot and caught the accused. They even thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police.

“On Thursday night, the complainant was yet to return from work, and the accused was at home with the two children. Taking advantage of the situation, he raped the girl. On hearing the girl’s screams, neighbours rushed to their home,” reported The Times of India, quoting Inspector Paramdeep Singh as saying. Gurugram Shocker: Man Arrested on Charge of Raping Daughter, Blackmailing Her of Sending Obscene Clips to Her In-Laws.

Neighbours then informed the police. Cops reached the spot at around 10 pm on Thursday. The man was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

