Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh died of injuries after being shot at by terrorists in Tumchi Nowpora village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said in a statement.

Police said the deceased was targeted by terrorists on his way back to his workplace at a brick kiln.

It added that the injured worker was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment where doctors said he was brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Bhatpora in Uttar Pradesh.

Following the incident, security officials cordoned off the area and started a search operation to flush militants if any hiding, as per the statement.

On Monday at 12: 10 p.m., Police said they received information about a terror crime incident at the Tumchi Nowpora village of Pulwama where terrorists had fired upon an outside labourer.

Upon receiving the word, senior police officers reached the terror crime spot and found one man in injured condition at an orchard.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased labourer was engaged at Brick Klin at Tumchi Nowpora and "had gone to market for purchasing culinary items". "While on his way back, he was targeted by the terrorists, injuring him critically," the statement added.

Following the incident, police registered a case a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 7/ 27 IA Act and 16, 18, 20, 23, and 39 of the UAPA Act at Pulwama police station.

" Further investigation is in progress," police said (ANI)

