Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Baramulla Police, on Tuesday, booked three men under the Public Safety Act for being allegedly involved in anti-national activities, said the statement by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The three were identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir of Wussan Pattan, Mohammad Yaseen Bhat of Tapper Pattan and Wasid Ashraf Sofi of Watergam Wagoora.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Daring Overnight Operation, Evacuates 50 From Oil Rig Off Gujarat Coast (Watch Video).

"Acting tough against ANEs, Baramulla Police booked two persons namely Mohd Ashraf Mir S/O Assadullah Mir of Wussan Pattan, Mohammad Yaseen Bhat S/O Gh Mohi Uddin of Tapper Pattan & Wasid Ashraf Sofi S/O Mohammad Ashraf Sofi of Watergam Wagoora under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority", added the statement.

Further, the statement said that the persons had been detained and lodged in District Jail Udhampur, Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu and District Jail Kathua respectively.

Also Read | Employment News Update: PM Narendra Modi Distributes 70,000 Appointment Letters, Says 'Rozgar Mela' Becoming New Identity of BJP Government (Watch Video).

In addition to this, the statement said that many cases had been registered against the persons for being indulged in anti-national activities.

"Pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these persons who were involved in anti-national activities. The statement said that despite their involvement in many FIR, they did not mend their anti-national activities", said the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)