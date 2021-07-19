Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to provide financial assistance to 400 dental surgeons to start their own clinics under 'Mission Youth' in the Union Territory.

"Under Mission Youth, the administration has decided to provide financial assistance to 400 dental surgeons to start their own clinics and 800 paramedics are also being added to this programme. A 360-degree training in financial services for youth in association with Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) aims to train 5000 youth with this collaboration," the LG said while addressing the fourth episode of the "Awaam ki Awaaz" radio programme.

Calling the youth of Jammu and Kashmir inherently capable and talented, Sinha asserted that the UT administration is committed to providing them with the right platforms.

As youth Clubs in all the Panchayats across the UT will be established in the coming weeks, during the first phase, 25,000 young boys and girls will be connected with different cultural, sports, skill development, and community programs.

The Lieutenant Governor mentioned the 'Parvaaz' scheme started by the UT administration for providing coaching of Civil Services and other examinations to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated, "Our endeavour is to provide the best coaching facilities to our children as the field of education is progressing continuously."

On receiving over 6,000 suggestions in the last month, he said that people have expressed their views on various topics and strengthened the government's commitment to work with public participation, thereby strengthening Jan Bhagidari which is the cornerstone of the developmental agenda.

Emphasising on bringing reforms in higher education, the Lt Governor observed that along with the Government of India, the J-K administration is also working on the New Education Policy and all such employment-oriented and personality-building subjects will be included in the syllabi. "We are also bringing reforms in higher education and skill development sectors," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir is going to hold 17 national competitions in various sports in which about 12,000 players from all States and UTs will participate.

On the issue of seasonal teachers, the Lt Governor said that the administration is concerned about their well-being and has also hiked their emoluments. "Our education department is preparing a comprehensive plan to increase the learning outcome of the children for the remaining six months and I assure you that a decision will be taken on it soon."

He stated that many important decisions have been taken in the last 11 months to double the income of farmers in J-K and to make them socially and financially empowered as per the vision and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government is also providing state-of-the-art agricultural equipment worth Rs 65 crore to 30,000 farmers, besides an innovative irrigation facility to 25,000 farmers at a cost of Rs 91 crore, Sinha mentioned.

The administration is working to enhance the present cold storage capacity of 1.6 lakh metric tonnes to 5 lakh metric tonnes in the next two years.

Elucidating the measures taken in the partial unlock process, the Lt Governor said that keeping in mind the pandemic, the administration has decided that the tourists coming to each entry point will be strictly screened and will be allowed to go to the destination only after the report comes negative. Similarly, the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra for this year is cancelled and arrangements have been made for the devotees to worship the Holy Ice Lingam and get prasad through a virtual medium.

On suggestions received for the promotion and development of adventure and heritage tourism in hitherto unattended areas of Jammu Division, the Lt Governor said that efforts are being made vigorously to increase tourism in almost all the districts of the Jammu division.

He informed through 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' that instructions have been given to develop the tourism sector in a better way in all the 10 districts of the Jammu Division. "Tourist circuits have been made to promote Adventure, Cultural and Religious Tourism. Now the devotees coming to visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi would reach other religious and tourist places as well. A plan has also been prepared to develop Mantalai as a tourist destination and encourage tourism in remote areas of Kishtwar."

In Jammu and Kashmir, the officers of the department have also been asked to take necessary action to promote the Jammu tourism circuit and organise a 3-month long Jammu Mahotsav at various tourist places in the division. Sinthan Pass and Mughal Road have been opened to the general public and the number of tourists is expected to rise in the coming days, he added.

Highlighting the role of women in culture and society, the Lt Governor said mentioned the "Tejaswini" program and the "Hausla" scheme started by the J-K administration for the women, under which training and market linkages will be provided to them.

Observing the negligence and callous behaviour being shown by some people in following the COVID-19 protocol, he urged everyone to take precautions against coronavirus.

He further extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the people and urged everyone to celebrate the festival by following the COVID-19 protocol. (ANI)

