Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 16 (ANI): Tourists visiting Srinagar woke up to a picturesque morning at Dal Lake on Sunday morning, as the chilly weather added to the enchanting beauty of Kashmir's iconic waterbody.

The lake, surrounded by snow-capped peaks, presented a mesmerising sight as shikaras (traditional wooden boats) glided over its serene waters.

Visitors, wrapped in warm clothes, enjoyed the crisp mountain air and mist hovering over the lake.

Many were seen sipping hot Kahwa, a traditional Kashmiri tea, while taking boat rides, making the most of the region's winter charm.

Local boatmen and shopkeepers at the floating market welcomed the surge in tourists, with many travellers capturing the scenic views on their cameras.

A tourist from Gujarat shared, "I am from Gujarat where the temperatures are very high, here I am enjoying the chilly weather. Sonmargh and Gulmargh are beautiful, I took the Shikara ride in the Dal Lake this morning and watched the sunset. We receive facilities of hot water and food in the boat, providing a great experience to spend the night."

"The cold mornings and the breathtaking surroundings make this an unforgettable experience," said another tourist from Delhi.

Kashmir continues to attract visitors seeking a winter retreat, with Dal Lake remaining one of the most sought-after destinations.

The chilly mornings, combined with the valley's snow-laden landscapes, provide a perfect setting for a memorable vacation.

Meanwhile, the markets of Srinagar presented a vibrant blend of tradition, culture, and local craftsmanship.

Narrow lanes lined with shops brimmed with handwoven Pashmina shawls, intricate Kashmiri carpets, and delicate artefacts, drawing both locals and tourists.

Vendors enthusiastically displayed colourful dry fruits, saffron, and Kahwa tea, which are among the valley's prized specialities.

In Srinagar's Lal Chowk and Polo View Market, the air is filled with the aroma of freshly baked Kandur bread, served with noon chai (salty tea).

Floating markets on Dal Lake add to the charm, where vendors sell fresh produce and flowers from their Shikaras in the early hours.

During the winter, markets showcase traditional pherans (long woollen cloaks) and kangris (small fire pots) to help locals combat the cold.

As the sun sets, the bustling bazaars light up, offering a delightful shopping experience amid the breathtaking Himalayan backdrop. (ANI)

