Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): The rescue operation at the Ramban Tunnel collapse site in Jammu and Kashmir, which was put on hold yesterday after a fresh landslide, has resumed on Saturday.

"We have resumed the debris clearing operation at the landslide site. The number of machinery and technical people has been increased in order to finish the work as soon as possible", said Javed, Naib Tehsildar.

Meanwhile, one more body has been recovered from the debris today increasing the number of deceased people to two.

"One more body was seen under a big boulder. Machines have been put to remove the boulder and recover the body. We are nearing the end of this rescue operation", said Mohita Sharma, Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police.

A part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night.

Two labourers have been killed, while eight others are feared to be trapped under the debris. Three injured were evacuated on Friday. (ANI)

