Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): At least 14 people sustained injuries after a minibus carrying pilgrims of Machail Mata Yatra, overturned near Modi Ground, on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur.

The mini-bus was en-route to Machil Mata in Jammu when the incident took place.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Udhampur, Vinod Kumar, while talking about the incident, said that one pilgrim is in serious condition after the incident.

However, he further said that all the injured have been admitted to Government Medical College (GMC) in Udhampur. (ANI)

