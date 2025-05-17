Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] May 17 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited Kupwara and took assessment of the damage caused in the shelling by Pakistan.

Sinha said, the administration is working on a comprehensive plan to seek centre's help to rehabilitate residents affected by Pakistan's shelling.

At the border areas of the Tangdhar Sector, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with local residents and assured them of all assistance and support by the administration,as stated in a release.

While reviewing the relief and rehabilitation measures taken by the administration, the Lieutenant Governor was briefed by Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara about the ongoing appraisal of requirements and construction of bunkers through Gram Sabhas.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the District Administration to expedite the construction of bunkers to ensure the safety of border residents, according to the release.

"Based on the administration's assessment, immediate assistance has been provided. But I think this help is not enough. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officers will jointly prepare a comprehensive plan for the damage caused and proper rehabilitation of the affected families. It is our collective responsibility to ensure their safety and rehabilitation," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor further directed for ensuring adequate supply of essential services in the affected areas. He also lauded the coordinated efforts of the Administration, Army, Police, and other organisations involved in relief and rehabilitation work. (ANI)

