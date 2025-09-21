Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): The wreath-laying ceremony was held in Jammu on Sunday morning to honour Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand, who died in the line of duty in an ongoing operation in Udhampur, that began on the intervening night of September 19-20.

Major General PS Dagar, the chief of White Knight Corps, laid the wreath and paid tribute to Lance Dafadar Chand.

On Saturday, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps paid tribute to the Lance Dafadar.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said, "Supreme Sacrifice. GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand, who made the supreme sacrifice during an ongoing operation at Kanji, Udhampur, on the night of 19-20 Sep 2025. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

According to officials, the encounter broke out around 8 p.m. on Friday night when alert troops of the White Knight Corps established contact with a group of terrorists in the region.

Police confirmed that terrorists were spotted in the Seoj Dhar area, following which the Special Operations Group joined the Army to flush them out.

The Army spokesperson said an exchange of fire took place with the hiding terrorists, leaving Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand, a soldier, injured.

Meanwhile, security tightened in Udhampur district, especially along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Seoj Dhar area, officials said on Saturday.

Additional reinforcements were rushed to the spot, while choppers and drones were deployed to maintain aerial surveillance.

Intelligence inputs suggested that two to three Pakistani terrorists could be trapped in the area. The operations are still underway, said officials.

On September 9, Security forces concluded 'Operation Gudder' in Kulgam with the elimination of two hardcore Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

The terrorists have been identified as Rahman, a Pakistani national, and Amir Ahmed Dar, a resident of Daramdora, Shopian.

According to officials, security forces also recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, and other warlike stores from the encounter site.

"The Operation culminated with the neutralisation of two hardcore LeT terrorists identified as Rahman, a Pakistani national and Amir Ahmed Dar, r/o Daramdora, Shopian, along with the recovery of weapons, ammunition and other warlike stores," said the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army in a post on X. (ANI)

