Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed party leaders to visit and support farmers who suffered heavy losses due to unseasonal rains and strong winds across Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy emphasized that the party must stand by farmers during these difficult times and put pressure on the government to provide immediate relief.

Speaking over the phone with regional coordinators and key leaders of the party, YS Jagan expressed deep concern over the damage caused to both paddy and horticultural crops, a party release said.

He alleged that despite advance weather warnings, authorities failed to move harvested paddy from fields and procurement centers to safer locations, resulting in major crop loss. He accused the government machinery of "inaction and negligence".

YSRCP leader alleged that farmers who had already suffered during the Kharif season due to lack of minimum support prices are now facing even more hardship in the current Rabi season. He said that in many areas including the Godavari districts, paddy procurement was "poorly handled, leading to additional distress for farmers--now worsened by the sudden rains".

He directed YSRCP leaders to tour affected villages, extend moral support to the farmers, and gather details of the damage. He also urged them to build pressure on the state government to provide compensation and take immediate steps to help the farming community recover.

Earlier on May 1, reiterating allegations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy accused him of attempting to seize control of civic bodies where the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lacks numbers.

He alleged that "rampant corruption, nepotism, and atrocities have become the order of the day" under the current regime.

Addressing local body and party representatives from Kakinada, Chittoor, Prakasam, and Satyasai districts, Jagan alleged that Naidu has shown a "template" of usurping power, even without having the required numbers from his own Kuppam constituency, "through coercion, inducement, and threats".

"But days will change. In Jagan 2.0, things will be different. I salute all those who stood by value-based politics and did not yield to the enticements of TDP," the YSCRP leader alleged. (ANI)

