Amaravati, June 10 (PTI) YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday accused the TDP-led NDA government of ignoring 'deepening distress' among farmers.

During a meeting with farmers from West Godavari district, Reddy heard grievances over alleged plummeting prices for palm oil, cocoa, and tobacco, despite surging input costs.

"YSRCP stands firmly with farmers. Do not lose hope; we will fight for your rights," a press release quoted Reddy as saying.

A Ganesh, a farmer from Eluru district informed Reddy that the palm oil prices dropped from Rs 21,400 to Rs 18,600 per ton and Cocoa farmer T Ravi alleged that rates were slashed to Rs 400 from Rs 1000 per kg by TDP-linked buyers.

Later, Reddy met Mobile Distribution Unit (MDU vehicle) operators from Krishna district who used to distribute ration through vehicle at doorstep during the erstwhile YSRCP government.

Recently the NDA alliance government scrapped MDU format of ration distribution and reverted to the old format of fair price shops, which reportedly disrupted the livelihoods of 9,260 operators and 10,000 helpers across the state.

P Shyam Babu a representative of MDU operators deplored that many families now face unpaid vehicle loans and severe hardship after their only income source vanished.

"YSRCP will stand by MDU operators and fight to restore their dignity and livelihoods," said Reddy assuring the MDU operators of steadfast support.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.

