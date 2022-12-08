Noida, Dec 8 (PTI) The Noida police have impounded at least six more luxury cars as part of investigation into the Jaguar road crash that led to the death of a woman riding a scooter, officials said Thursday.

Among the cars impounded are two BMWs, a Porsche, an Audi, a Range Rover and a Skoda as they were part of the convoy in which the Jaguar, which hit the 24-year-old woman, was also there, a police official said.

Deepika Tripathi, who worked as a receptionist at a private firm, was killed on Sunday morning outside Supertech e-Square building in Sector 96 when the high-speed Jaguar hit her scooter, leading to her death, according to the police.

They said Jaguar's driver Samuel Andrew Pyster (31), who works at American Express in Haryana, was held and sent into judicial custody.

It was alleged that Pyster was part of a group of people from Delhi NCR who were out with their luxury cars for drive in Noida on Sunday morning, when the road crash took place.

"As part of investigation, six more luxury vehicles have been impounded. Further probe in the case is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said.

According to another official, the luxury vehicles impounded over Wednesday and Thursday are models of Range Rover, Audi, BMW (two cars), and Skoda.

"These vehicles have been impounded for rash driving under provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. Their owners live in Delhi, Haryana and only one of these cars' owner lives in Noida," the official told PTI, wishing not to be named.

Meanwhile, a local court which had remanded Pyster, who was driving the Jaguar, into custody has ordered that the case be investigated under IPC 304A (death by negligence) and not under 302 (murder), according to the official.

The initial FIR in the case was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief).

Later, IPC section 302 was added in the case after Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and other senior officials visited the incident spot on Tuesday and eyewitness accounts were taken by the police.

