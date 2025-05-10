New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday voiced his support for the central government and praised the courage of the armed forces, stating that the Indian Army's valour knows no bounds and that the nation stands united, rising above political differences.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "The time has come when terrorism is uprooted. The killing of innocents in Pahalgam was an attack on India's soul. There is no limit to the Indian Army's valour and I am proud to be an Indian. We fully support the government. The forces are giving befitting reply to the illicit activities of Pakistan on Indian border."

"Not only is this Jai Hind Yatra dedicated to the soldiers and their families. The entire country stands united beyond politics," said Pilot.

Citing historical precedents of bipartisan support during wartime, Pilot recalled, "Sonia Gandhi supported Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the Kargil War, and Vajpayee had once described Indira Gandhi as 'Durga' for her leadership in war."

Adding further, he said, "All the people of the border villages and cities are taking precautions, following the guidelines that the government and administration are providing. No one is afraid. Everyone's morale is high."

This comes after Congress party held a 'Jai Hind Yatra' in all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) units on Friday to express solidarity with the armed forces amid India-Pakistan tensions in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

The Jai Hind Yatra, marked by slogans of unity and patriotic fervour, drew participation from various walks of life, sending a message of strength and solidarity in a time of national challenge.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary spoke about the yatra held by the party and said, "All the people of the country demanded immediate action in response to the cowardly attacks on the tourists in Pahalgam. Our Indian armed forces took revenge by destroying terror bases and all the people support it. We have expressed our support to the Prime Minister. All the Prime Ministers have always taken appropriate action for the security of the country, as is happening now."

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also voiced the sentiment of the party, expressing solidarity with the army and said, "In the all-party meeting, it was decided that strict action should be taken against those who killed innocent people in Pahalgam. We continue to support whatever decision the Indian Armed Forces take...The nation is standing in support of the Armed Forces."

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari held a 'tiranga' in his hand and said, "Our soldiers are standing guard at the border. Every Indian citizen is against the attack that has been carried out at the spirit of our country. This tirangaa yatra is for boosting the morale of our forces."

Congress MP Digvijay Singh also joined in with the party's yatra in Bhopal and said, "There was no attack on any civilian property, all the terror bases were only targeted... We are proud of our armed forces... The way armed forces of Pakistan were present in the funeral ceremony of terror mastermind Masood Azhar's family shows that they are in support of terrorism..."

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel who also participated in the yatra here in the national capital said, "We want to give the message that the nation is united and we are with the government and the armed forces."

Similarly, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee organised a Tiranga Yatra rally in Jaipur to show solidarity with the Indian armed forces amid India-Pakistan tensions.

On Thursday, the Centre called the all-party meeting over Operation Sindoor at the Parliament Annexe building. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed political parties on India's action on cross-border terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are among several other leaders who participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a group of armed forces veterans on Friday and had an extensive interaction on various issues related to the current situation.

The group included former Air Force, Army, and Navy Chiefs and other veterans who have extensively served the country.Earlier today, the Central Government empowered the Chief of Army Staff to call out "every office and every enrolled person" of the Territorial Army on active duty amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.

This decision came under the power conferred Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rule 1948.According to a notification from the Ministry of Defence, the government has sanctioned 14 out of the existing 32 Infantry Battalions of the Territorial Army for deployment in the areas of Southern Command, Eastern Command, Western Command, Central Command, Northern Command, South Western Command, Andaman and Nicobar Command, and the Army.

Pakistan on Thursday night launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting regions in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. According to Indian defense officials, the attacks were largely intercepted by India's air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defense system, preventing significant damage.

This comes after India conducted Operation Sindoor earlier this week, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists on April 22.

The situation remains volatile, with international calls for restraint and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation. (ANI)

