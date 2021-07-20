New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain on Tuesday directed officials to implement the city government's ambitious project for round-the-clock water supply in the capital as soon as possible.

At a review meeting, Jain told officials the utility will float multiple tenders to implement the 24x7 water supply project in the city.

The minister said that officials should maintain accountability and responsibility at all levels in the department to plug the wastage of water.

"The scheme should be implemented as soon as possible for the benefit of the people of Delhi and all technicalities should be addressed in a time-bound manner," a statement quoted Jain as saying.

He also took stock of the maintenance of STPs in the capital and cleaning of drains.

