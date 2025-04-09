New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised the importance of Jain literature in shaping India's rich intellectual and spiritual heritage, calling it the "backbone of India's intellectual grandeur."

Addressing a gathering at the 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, PM Modi said that preserving ancient Jain texts is a national duty.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 09 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"The literature of Jainism is the backbone of India's intellectual grandeur. Preserving this knowledge is our duty," he stated.

The Prime Minister highlighted the government's decision to grant Classical Language status to Prakrit and Pali -- two ancient Indian languages deeply intertwined with Jain and Buddhist traditions.

Also Read | Muskan Rastogi Found Pregnant: Routine Health Checkup in Jail Confirms Pregnancy in Meerut Murder Accused.

"That is why we have granted Classical Language status to Prakrit and Pali," he said, underlining the cultural and scholarly significance of these languages.

PM Modi recalled his early spiritual exposure to Jain teachings. "I was born in Gujarat where the influence of Jainism is visible in every street. Since childhood, I have been in the company of Jain Acharyas," he said, adding that chanting the Navkar Mantra is a moment of deep reverence as "we bow to the Panch Parmeshthi."

He also pointed out how the architectural and cultural influence of Jainism is reflected in the new Parliament building.

"As soon as you enter through the Shardula Dwar, you see the 'Sammed Shikhar' in the gallery. There is an idol of a Tirthankara at the Lok Sabha entrance--this idol has returned from Australia. A magnificent painting of Lord Mahavir adorns the roof of the Constitution Hall, and all 24 Tirthankaras are depicted on the wall," he said.

Linking spirituality with national progress, the Prime Minister said, "A developed India means progress as well as heritage--an India that will not stop, that will not pause, that will touch great heights without being severed from its roots."

He emphasised that Naya Bharat (New India) will continue to uphold the values of its ancient traditions, even while advancing through modern technology.

In this spirit, PM Modi announced the upcoming 'Gyan Bharatam Mission,' unveiled in this year's Union Budget, and said that the initiative will focus on surveying and digitising millions of ancient manuscripts across the country.

"Many important texts are slowly disappearing. Through this mission, we will connect antiquity with modernity," he said.

He added that the mission would explore the potential of Artificial Intelligence to make India's spiritual legacy globally accessible.

The Prime Minister also highlighted efforts to retrieve ancient heritage from abroad. "In recent years, more than 20 statues of Tirthankaras have been brought back to India," he said, describing these efforts as a matter of national pride.

Calling the Gyan Bharatam initiative an "Amrit Sankalp," PM Modi said that India will not only preserve its knowledge systems but also inspire the world through the confluence of technology and spirituality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, marking a significant spiritual and cultural event dedicated to the revered Jain chant.

Participating in the event alongside members of the Jain community and spiritual leaders, the Prime Minister led the collective chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra and described the moment as spiritually energising and unifying.

The event was organised to celebrate the timeless teachings of Jain philosophy and to promote the values of inner peace, self-realisation, and harmony.

The Navkar Mahamantra Divas were observed at various locations in India, but the central ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also joined in the 'Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Divas' event in the national capital.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the 'Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra' Day event organised by the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) in Ahmedabad.

Religious scholars, Jain monks, dignitaries, and hundreds of followers came together to recite the ancient mantra venerated by the five supreme beings: Arihants, Siddhas, Acharyas, Upadhyayas, and Sadhus.

The event also highlighted the Jain philosophy's emphasis on nonviolence, truth, self-discipline, and inner transformation.PM Modi reiterated the importance of embracing such values in today's world to foster harmony and brotherhood across communities.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister invited citizens to join in chanting the Navkar Mahamantra at 8:27 AM, describing it as a collective step toward peace, strength, and unity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)