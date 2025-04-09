Mumbai, April 09: The results for today’s Shillong Teer games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, will be released shortly. Participants in these archery-based lottery games can check the Shillong Teer Result of April 09 on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. The complete Shillong Teer Result Chart of April 09 is also available below.

Rooted in the traditions of Meghalaya’s Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer is a legal archery-based lottery held every Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a non-playing day. The games are conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Grounds and include eight daily events: Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Scroll down to access the Shillong Teer Result Chart of April 09. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 08 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on April 09, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The results for all eight Shillong Teer games will be announced after the completion of Round 1 and Round 2 for each game. Players can view the winning numbers on the official result websites mentioned earlier. Additionally, the full Shillong Teer Result Chart, featuring updates for each round, will be regularly refreshed on platforms like LatestLy as the outcomes are declared.

Typically, the Shillong Morning Teer and Juwai Morning Teer results are published first, followed by updates for the remaining Teer games throughout the day. Participants are advised to stay tuned to get the latest winning numbers as soon as they're available. . Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery that attracts participants from Shillong, nearby towns, and across the northeastern states. The game follows straightforward rules where players wager on numbers between 0 and 99. In each of the eight daily Teer games, archers shoot arrows at a target during two rounds. The winning numbers are decided based on the last two digits of the total arrows that strike the target.

More than just a game of chance, Shillong Teer serves as a cultural symbol in Meghalaya. It not only supports local archers by giving them a stage to showcase and refine their skills but also reflects the rich heritage of the region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).