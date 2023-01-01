New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Several members of the Jain community protested in several parts of the country against the Jharkhand government's decision of declaring 'sacred' Shri Sammed Shikharji a tourist place.

Jain community members gathered in huge numbers and protested at the India Gate in Delhi against the decision.

Similarly, in Aligarh, a huge rally was carried out from Ramlila ground. The rally comprised of both men and women in huge numbers, who protested with banners and posters against the decision. Huge rallies and protests were also seen in Maharashtra.

The protestors in Aligarh said that they want to express their displeasure with the decision, and they will continue to protest till the government rolls it back.

Shri Sammed Shikharji, is a sacred Jain pilgrimage site located at Parasnath Hills in Jharkhand, which was recently declared a tourist spot by the Jharkhand government. (ANI)

