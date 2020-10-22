Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 22 (ANI): The Jain community has contributed greatly to the development of the country and enriched Indian culture, said Rana KP Singh, Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

Punjab Speaker's remark came during a meeting with a delegation of the Jain community here today to mark the birth centenary of Acharya Sri Mahapragya ji, the 10th head of the Jain Swetambar Terapanth.

According to an official release, Muni Vinay Kumar 'Alok' and Muni Abhay Kumar led the delegation and held deliberations with the Punjab Speaker.

They also handed over a set of 121 books written by Acharya Sri Mahapragya to the speaker for Punjab Vidhan Sabha Library.

"Sri Mahapragya ji was a great philosopher, spiritual guru, writer and ambassador of peace. Sri Mahapragya was an apostle of non-violence and harmony and he traversed across the country to spread the message of harmony and peace. Religious literature is an ideal source of wisdom and these books would guide the members of the legislative assembly to walk firmly on the right path for the welfare of the people," Rana KP Singh said.

The delegation also felicitated the speaker with memorabilia. Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretary Shashi Lakhanpal Mishra and Secretary to Speaker Ram Lok were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

