Kolkata, October 22: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal districts of West Bengal and Odisha on October 22 and 23. According to the IMD, severe weather activity over Gangetic West Bengal is likely to occur between October 22 and 24 due to depression over northwest Bay of Bengal. The wind speed is expected to 40-50 kmph.

The rainfall prediction is likely to play a spoilsport during Durga puja celebrations. The IMD said, “Squally winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph would occur over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Central Bay of Bengal on October 22 and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over North Bay of Bengal from October 23 morning till October 24 Morning.” West Bengal Rains: Heavy Rainfall Leads to Multiple Landslides and Water-Logging in Several Areas.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Central & adjoining North Bay of Bengal on October 22 over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal on October 23. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the west-central Bay of Bengal. The IMD also issued a warning of flooding in catchment areas of the state. Monsoon 2020: August Records 25% Excess Rainfall in India, Highest Since 1976, Says IMD.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Thursday issued a warning of rainfall to several districts of Odisha including the capital city of Bhubaneswar for the next 24 hours. In the weather forecast issued today, HR Biswas, IMD Director, Bhubaneswar said,” Warnings issued in most districts expect coastal and adjoining interior areas; western and extreme southern end of Odisha for next 24 hours.” Bhubaneswar will likely to have light to medium rainfall.

