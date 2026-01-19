Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 19 (ANI): Jaipur Police on Monday arrested the driver Dinesh of the speeding Audi car involved in the accident on January 9, 2026, and carrying a reward of ₹25,000, after a month-long chase.

A team from Patrakar Colony Police Station, Jaipur South, finally caught the driver, Dinesh (son of Rajendra Jat), on the Ring Road during a search operation.

According to SHO Madanlal Kadwasra, Dinesh had absconded to Haridwar after the crash, returned to Rajasthan to get money, and tried to contact several people. A tip-off led police to his location, and he was taken into custody on Sunday evening.

"The car owner, Dinesh, had absconded and was arrested yesterday evening. He had gone to Haridwar. After that, he returned to Rajasthan for money. He tried to contact some people. He was apprehended based on a tip-off," Kadwasra told ANI.

The police say another suspect, Mangelal, is still at large. So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the case: three were inside the Audi at the time of the accident, and five others helped the driver escape or hide

Dinesh, son of Rajendra Jat, was carrying a reward of Rs. 25,000 on his head. The hit-and-run incident occurred near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur's Journalist Colony late on Friday night, claiming the life of one person and injuring at least 12 others.

"1 person has died till now, and 12 are injured. 2 people have been detained. The car is registered outside the state, but the owner and the people who were in the car are from Rajasthan," SHO Kadwasra said.

Earlier arrests included a police constable, Mukesh Ranwa, and several others who provided Dinesh with money and shelter.

BL Yadav, Nodal Incharge at SMS Hospital, said, "As per our information, an Audi car has hit people who were eating at a dhaba on the Khawas circle. 5 patients are here."

One of the injured, identified as Deewan, told ANI, "We were eating, and we heard a noise. A car came and hit us..."

The injured have been admitted to SMS Hospital and Jaipuria Hospital for treatment. Investigations are ongoing, and police are on the lookout for the remaining accused in the case. (ANI)

