Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 25 (ANI): Customs officials recovered 491 grams of gold biscuits worth Rs 24.32 lakh from a passenger on Friday who arrived from Sharjah, said a press release on Saturday.

According to the release, the passenger had arrived by Air Arabia flight.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: 35-Year-Old Married Woman Raped By Colleague In Piplani; Case Registered.

On examination of his checked-in baggage in the x-ray machine, dark images of some objects inside the face shaver machine (trimmer) were noticed which indicated concealment of some heavy/precious metal like gold etc. On inquiring, the Pax denied being in possession of / carrying any such items and could not provide any satisfactory explanation.

On dismantling the face shaver machine (trimmer), four solid Biscuits of fine Gold (of 99.99% purity) duly packed by black carbon plastic sheet of multilayers were found concealed and one small Gold Biscuit of fine Gold (purity of 99.99%) was found separately packed in black Carbon plastic Sheet.

Also Read | Ludhiana Court Blast: Sacked Cop Gagandeep Singh Went to Washroom to Assemble Bomb, Says Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya.

The smuggled gold has been seized under the provision of the Customs Act, 1962. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)