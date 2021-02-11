Jaipur, Feb 11 (PTI) The Rajasthan ACB on Thursday arrested an SHO and a constable while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000, an official said.

According to an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official, Dausa's Mandawar police station SHO Lal Singh and Constable Bhupendra Singh have been held under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The SHO had demanded the bribe from a complainant for “settling” a case of loot lodged against him.

After verification, a trap was laid and the accused were held taking the bribe amount, the ACB official said.

