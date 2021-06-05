Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday paid floral tributes to BJP MLA Narinder Bragta who died at a hospital in Chandigarh following post-COVID-19 related complications.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that Chief Whip Bragta was a mass leader whose contributions in development of the state particularly in horticulture sector were immense and the void created by his death would be difficult to be filled.

Speaking to media after paying floral tributes to Bragta at State BJP headquarters here, Thakur said that his demise was a personal loss to him as he was a committed BJP leader and was concerned about the development of the Jubbal-Kotkhai area, represented by him.State BJP President and MP Suresh Kashyap, Council of Ministers, MLAs, Chairmen, Vice Chairmen of Boards and Corporations and other leaders also paid floral tributes to Bragta.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sanjay Tondon tweeted: "Paid my heartfelt tributes to Sh @NarinderBragtaji, Chief Whip, Former Minister #HimachalPradesh, prayed to Lord to give peace to departed soul & strength to the family members to bear this huge loss. Om Shanti."

Bragta had recently recovered from COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications, his son, Chetan Singh Bragta informed on Facebook today.(ANI)

