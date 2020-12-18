New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday hosted the envoys of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary and discussed ways of expanding India's bilateral cooperation with these countries.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said he also discussed global politics and India-EU relations.

"Pleasure to host the Ambassadors of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary today. Good conversation on ways of expanding our bilateral cooperation. Also discussed global politics and India-EU relations. Look forward to strengthening our partnership with Visegrad group," Jaishankar tweeted.

