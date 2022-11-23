New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Bagheri Kani here and the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

"We discussed bilateral cooperation, regional issues and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," Jaishankar said in tweet.

The value of trade between India and Iran was 1.71 billion dollars between January and August this year.

Iran had offered either free or discounted freight, and delivered oil cargoes at its own risk before US sanctions plugged Tehran's crude supplies.

