New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, and discussed the ongoing conflict in Iran and the Gulf region.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Had a telecon with EU HRVP @kajakallas. Our discussions focused on the ongoing conflict in Iran and the Gulf."

This comes after the US and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28 targeted military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. This resulted in the deaths of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.

Earlier on March 1, Jaishankar spoke with his counterparts from several Gulf countries amid rising tensions in West Asia, stressing the need for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy.

He said India is concerned about the escalating situation and highlighted the country's strong interest in regional peace and the safety of the Indian community living in the region.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Just spoke to Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, FM of Saudi Arabia. Exchanged views on the ongoing situation in the Gulf. Underlined India's stakes in regional peace and stability and in the welfare of Indian community."

In another post, he said he spoke with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who briefed him on the latest situation in the country.

"Spoke with Kuwait FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. He briefed on the latest situation in Kuwait. Underlined India's concern at the escalation. Value his reassurance for the welfare of the Indian community," in another post, he said.

Jaishankar spoke with top leaders from Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE about rising tensions in the Gulf.

He said he was assured by Bahrain's FM Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Qatar's PM and FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and UAE's DPM and FM Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan that the Indian community's safety and welfare would be protected.

"Exchanged views with FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain on the turn of events in the region. The escalating developments are clearly a matter of concern. Was assured that his Government would take all measures to keep the Indian community safe," he said.

"Called Qatar PM & FM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani this evening. Was apprised of the situation in Qatar. Value his assurance on the well-being of the Indian community," he said.

"Discussed the evolving situation in the Gulf with UAE DPM & FM Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan this evening. India is concerned with the escalating situation. Appreciate his commitment to the welfare of the Indian community," he said.

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, thousands of citizens have found themselves caught in a massive aviation standstill. (ANI)

