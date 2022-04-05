New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Ahead of the '2+2' dialogue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the latest developments in Ukraine.

In the telephonic talks, Jaishankar and Blinken also deliberated on bilateral ties.

Also Read | Bill to Unify 3 Municipal Corporations of Delhi ‘Unconstitutional, Illegal’, Says Congress.

"Spoke to @SecBlinken ahead of our 2+2 consultations. Discussed bilateral issues and latest developments pertaining to Ukraine," Jaishankar tweeted.

The next edition of India-US '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial talks is scheduled in Washington on April 11.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Passes Chartered Accountants, Cost and Works Accountants and Company Secretaries Bill 2022.

However, there is no official announcement on the talks yet.

Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are set to travel to Washington to hold talks with their American counterparts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)