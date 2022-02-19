New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Saturday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for comparing himself with Bhagat Singh, saying that it is an insult of the legendary freedom fighter.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "Kejriwal comparing himself with Baghat Singh is an insult to the freedom fighter of this nation. It shows desperation and his lust for votes. On one hand, Bhagat Singh had given up his life for the nation and Kejriwal can not give up even one political post."

Shergill further said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is dangerous for the peace, safety and security of Punjab. The state will teach him the difference between sacrificing life for the nation and misleading the people, he added.

"The AAP is injurious and dangerous for the peace, safety and security of Punjab. This is the eternal truth. The people of Punjab will teach Kejriwal the difference between sacrificing life for the nation and misleading the people by making tall claims to fetch votes," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Chief Minister had compared himself with Bhagat Singh, saying "100 years back, Bhagat Singh was called a terrorist by the British and I am his staunch follower. Today, history is repeating itself. All these (political rivals) corrupt people have teamed up to brand the disciple of Bhagat Singh as a terrorist, but people know the truth."

Meanwhile, Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

