New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Thursday directed officials to expedite ongoing environmental flow (e-flow) studies and ensure broad-based consultations with stakeholders, calling it a "vital step in achieving long-term ecological and economic sustainability."

He stressed that evaluating the effectiveness of current programmes would help improve decision-making in water management.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the environmental flows of the Ganga River and its tributaries, Patil underscored the need to reassess the 2018 Environmental Flow Notification.

He said the government must explore whether the current framework needs strengthening to better protect river ecosystems, particularly the Yamuna, which is under pressure from overuse and pollution.

Environmental flows refer to the quantity, timing and quality of water required to sustain freshwater ecosystems and the livelihoods that depend on them.

Over the years, river systems like the Ganga and Yamuna have suffered from reduced flows due to dams, barrages, pollution and encroachments.

To address this, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has approved several scientific studies.

The National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) Roorkee has been tasked with assessing e-flows in the Chambal, Son and Damodar rivers; IIT Roorkee is evaluating the Ghaghara and Gomti sub-basins; and IIT Kanpur is studying the Kosi, Ganda and Mahananda rivers.

Patil said the initiative marks a shift toward a more inclusive and scientific approach to water governance.

He called for timely evaluations to ensure that efforts are aligned with the goal of preserving river ecosystems and maintaining ecological balance.

