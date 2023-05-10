Jalandhar, May 10 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Baba Bakala in Amritsar Dalbir Singh Tong was arrested in Jalandhar on Wednesday for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and later released on bail, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said.

According to the model code of conduct, no person from outside the polling constituency can remain in the area after the campaign period is over without the permission of the Election Commission or a valid reason.

Voting for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election, which began at 8 am, will continue till 6 pm.

The Punjab CEO said the action against Tong was taken under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and he was later released on bail.

The CEO said police have been making announcements, asking outsiders to leave the constituency.

Earlier Wednesday, Congress MLA from Shahkot Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia said that Tong, being an outsider, was in Shahkot, which comes under the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency.

Sherowalia and his supporters even blocked the AAP legislator's vehicle and called the police.

Opposition party leaders have accused the AAP of violating the model code of conduct by deploying outsiders at several booths, a charge denied by the ruling party.

Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, through her election agent, wrote a letter to the chief election commissioner, alleging AAP leaders and workers, who are not the residents of Jalandhar and came from outside the constituency for campaigning, were still present in almost every village and ward.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma too wrote a letter to the CEC, alleging several AAP MLAs and leaders were present in the constituency. Sharma accused the AAP government of misusing the official machinery.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary due to a cardiac arrest during his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in January. The results will be declared on May 13.

