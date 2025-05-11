Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 11 (ANI): Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Jalandhar District Collector (DC) issued an advisory among the locals to avoid bursting crackers, flying drones and forwarding unverified social media messages.

Situation also returned to normal in Jalandhar. Forces have been on constant vigil in the city, the DC further said in the advisory issued.

In the statement issued, the DC said, "All is well here in Jalandhar. As per authentic information received, there is nothing to worry here and work may resume here as normal. Forces are on constant vigil. As abundant caution: Please discourage local people from bursting crackers, flying drones and forwarding unverified social media messages. Action may be taken against them. We will take immediate action and inform you in time, if there is any information of any threat in the area."

Meanwhile, in Amritsar, the District Collector issued a red alert and urged residents to stay indoors and away from windows.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the District Collector said, "We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don't move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don't panic."

Earlier, at 4:39 am, the District Collector had also advised residents to keep lights off and avoid going near windows, roads, balconies, or terraces.

"By way of abundant caution, please remain indoors with lights off and move away from windows. Please do not move out on road, balcony or terrace. Don't panic. We will let you know when we can resume normal activities," Amritsar DC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on the stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions. (ANI)

