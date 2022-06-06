Mathura (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) A 20-year-old man, who had come from Maharashtra's Jalgaon to participate in a hockey tournament here, drowned in the Yamuna river while taking a bath, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chandra said the hockey team after visiting Vrindavan decided to take a bath in the river and reached the Yugal ghat.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: After Rajasthan Congress, BJP Shifts Its MLAs to a Private Hotel Till June 10.

While taking a bath, the man, identified as Arnav, ventured into deep waters, and started drowning. His friends raised an alarm, following which some boatmen tried to save him, he said.

After almost an hour, the man was found and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Also Read | Ministry of Railways Disbands Five Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)