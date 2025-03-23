Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested Jama Masjid Sadar Chief and Shahi Mosque Committee head Zafar Ali in connection with the Sambhal violence that erupted on November 24 last year over a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

According to officials, Ali was arrested for criminal conspiracy following questioning in connection with the case. A case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, has been registered against him.

"A violence took place here on November 24, 2024. In connection with that, Zafar Ali has been arrested after questioning...He was questioned yesterday, also. He has been booked under various sections of the BNS and has been sent to jail," Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) KK Bishnoi said while speaking to the reporters.

"Ali has been arrested under criminal conspiracy," the SP added.

Earlier today, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sambhal violence case took him into custody for questioning.

Speaking to the media, Ali, however, denied any involvement in inciting violence, emphasising, "I did not incite violence."

Following his detention, a group of his supporters staged a protest demanding his immediate release. The police have yet to issue an official statement regarding Zafar Ali's role in the case.

Earlier, Zafar Ali and his son were summoned to the Sambhal Police Station for questioning.

The violence had resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals.

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) had earlier filed a chargesheet of over 4,000 pages in six of the 12 cases in the November 24 Sambhal violence that erupted during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque.

The violence resulted in 12 FIRs and 80 arrests for allegedly pelting stones at police from rooftops. (ANI)

