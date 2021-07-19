New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia professor Mohd. Zahid Ashraf will be conferred the prestigious Visitor's Award 2020 for his pioneering research on resolving the mystery of blood clotting on exposure to hypoxia at high altitudes, according to a university statement on Monday.

Ashraf, the head of Department of Biotechnology, will be given the award in the Biological Sciences category at a function to be organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it added.

"The outcome of his research has given insights to our understanding of blood clot formation on ascension to mountains, sports, pilgrimage and soldier's working under hostile environments," according to the statement.

His work has significantly contributed towards developing strategy for an early diagnosis and treatment of thrombosis at extremely challenging environmental conditions at high altitudes, it added.

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar congratulated Ashraf for the honour.

She said Ashraf's achievements will motivate other faculty members towards pursuit of excellence in research along with academics.

Ashraf is an elected Fellow of National Academy of Sciences, Allahabad and the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bangalore. He is a member of distinguished Guha Research Council.

This is the second time a JMI professor has been selected for the Visitor's Award.

Earlier in 2015, JMI's Cosmology and Astrophysics Research Group headed by Professor M Sami received the Visitor's Award for research carried out in the field of contemporary Issues in astrophysics and cosmology.

The President, in his capacity as Visitor of the central universities, annually confers Visitor's Awards to promote healthy competition amongst Central Universities and motivate them to adopt best practices from around the world in pursuit of excellence.

