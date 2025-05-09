New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has rescheduled its entrance tests, originally slated for May 10 and 11, for students from Jammu and Kashmir.

The university, in a statement on Friday, said, "JMI announces rescheduling of the Admission Tests to be held on May 10-11, 2025 for students of Jammu and Kashmir."

Also Read | Pakistan Army Launched Around 300-400 Drones in 36 Locations Last Night, Indian Armed Forces Successfully Thwart Attack Attempts, Says Defence Sources.

The decision has been taken "considering the ongoing situation and factoring in the well-being of students," it said.

The entrance exams for various programmes for the 2025-26 academic session began on April 26 and are scheduled to conclude by May 31. Tests for some programmes are scheduled on May 10 and 11.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Killed in Pakistani Shelling for Third Day on Border, BSF Thwarts Major Infiltration Bid.

While students from Jammu and Kashmir will be given an alternate date, tests for other applicants will continue as per the original schedule.

The decision comes in the wake of students and student outfits, including the Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association and AISA, submitting a memorandum to the university administration, requesting the postponement of exams and the establishment of exam centres and hostels for the affected in J-K.

The development follows Operation Sindoor, a military strike by Indian armed forces on terror camps across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation, launched on May 7, came in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, including 25 tourists.

Heavy shelling by Pakistani forces has continued for three consecutive days, prompting large-scale evacuations in Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora districts, with thousands of civilians moved to safer locations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)