Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting of the unified command at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Earlier on May 17, the LG on his visit to Kupwara took assessment of the damage caused due to the shelling by Pakistan.

Sinha said, the administration is working on a comprehensive plan to seek centre's help to rehabilitate residents affected by Pakistan's shelling.

At the border areas of the Tangdhar Sector, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with local residents and assured them of all assistance and support by the administration, as stated in a release.

While reviewing the relief and rehabilitation measures taken by the administration, the Lieutenant Governor was briefed by Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara about the ongoing appraisal of requirements and construction of bunkers through Gram Sabhas.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the District Administration to expedite the construction of bunkers to ensure the safety of border residents, according to the release.

"Based on the administration's assessment, immediate assistance has been provided. But I think this help is not enough. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officers will jointly prepare a comprehensive plan for the damage caused and proper rehabilitation of the affected families. It is our collective responsibility to ensure their safety and rehabilitation," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor further directed for ensuring adequate supply of essential services in the affected areas. He also lauded the coordinated efforts of the Administration, Army, Police, and other organisations involved in relief and rehabilitation work.

In another development, Sinha increased the ex-gratia relief under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) in respect of death/disability/injury of civilians and government employees due to violence or any other form of civil commotion, an official statement said.

This enhancement is over and above the Central Scheme for Assistance to civilian victims of terrorist violence under which Rs five lakhs are paid for death and permanent disability, the statement added.

In case of a civilian's death, the ex gratia has been increased from Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh, a two-and-a-half-fold increase (250% enhancement). In case of permanent disability due to violence or civil commotion, the ex gratia has been enhanced from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, the release said. (ANI)

