Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): Life in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu district is slowly returning to normalcy after a recent Understanding between India and Pakistan ended days of heightened tension between the two countries.

Visuals from Thursday morning showed schoolchildren in uniform streaming into campuses with visible excitement, marking a significant step toward routine life resuming in the border areas. Both government and private educational institutions had remained closed for five to six days due to fears of cross-border hostilities.

On Wednesday, the Directorate of School Education confirmed that schools have resumed operations in numerous areas across the Jammu region, including Chowki Choura, Bhalwal, Dansal, Gandhi Nagar, and Jammu in the Jammu district; Vijaypur in Samba; and Kathua, Barnoti, Lakhanpur, Sallan, and Ghagwal in Kathua. Additionally, schools reopened in Peeri, Kalakote, Thanamandi, Moghla, Kotranka, Khawas, Lower Hathal, and Darhal in Rajouri, as well as Surankote and Buffliaz in Poonch.

In Udhampur district, schools opened their gates, and students expressed joy at reuniting with their peers.

Speaking to ANI, Palak Sharma, a school student, said, "I am a student at Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth School, and our school has reopened after four to five days. I'm extremely happy that classes have resumed. We need an environment where we can focus on our studies, but due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, everyone was in a state of panic. Now that everything is under control, I am relieved."

"For the last four to five days, our school was closed due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. But now, we are finally back to school. I'm really happy to reunite with my classmates after such a long break. I'm also grateful to the Indian Army, as they ensured our safety and helped bring everything back to normal," stated Samragi, a student at Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth School, Udhampur.

India's precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

The government had said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment and over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor.

Indian Armed Forces effectively repelled Pakistan's subsequent military aggression and pounded several airbases in Pakistan.

The two countries have now reached an understanding to stop firing and military action after Pakistan DGMO reached out to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

