Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): Army officers on Tuesday paid last tributes to Havildar Gajendra Singh, who laid down his life yesterday in the line of duty during a counter-terrorism operation in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district.

Havildar Gajendra Singh, a Special Forces soldier, was killed "while gallantly executing a counter-terror operation" as part of the ongoing Operation Trashi-I on the intervening night of January 18 and 19.

Also Read | Ashwamit Gautam FIR Case: Teen Influencer Breaks Silence, Says He Was 'Detained After Edited Video Circulated With False Narrative'.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said, "The #GOC, White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice while gallantly executing a Counter Terrorism operation in the Singpura area during the ongoing Operation TRASHI-I on the intervening night of 18-19 Jan 2026."

"We honour his indomitable courage, valour and selfless devotion to duty and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of profound grief," the post further read.

Also Read | Bhubaneswar Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Unit-I Haat, Over 40 Shops Gutted; Goods Worth Lakhs Destroyed (Watch Video).

https://x.com/Whiteknight_IA/status/2013172895951057146

Earlier, the White Knight Corps, explaining the Operation Trashi, had said that contact was established on Sunday with terrorists in the general area of Son Nar, northeast of Chhatru, during a deliberate search operation conducted as part of joint counter-terror operations along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The troops, it said, displayed exceptional professionalism and resolve while responding to hostile fire under challenging terrain and weather conditions.

According to the Army, additional forces were inducted to reinforce the cordon, with close coordination maintained with the civil administration and other security agencies.

"Operation Trashi - I Contact was established with terrorists in the general area Son Nar, northeast of Chhatru, during a deliberate search operation conducted as part of ongoing joint counter-terror operations alongwith @JmuKmrPolice. Troops displayed exceptional professionalism and resolve while responding to hostile fire under challenging terrain and conditions. Operations remain underway with additional forces inducted to reinforce the cordon, supported by close coordination with civil administration and security agencies," the post read.

https://x.com/Whiteknight_IA/status/2012844036751757469

Meanwhile, the White Knight Corps said that operations under Operation Trashi-I are continuing in the general area of Son Nar, northeast of Chhatru. "The cordon has been further tightened with search operations expanded. Troops of #WhiteKnightCorps, along with @jmukmrpolice and #CRPF, remain deployed to dominate the area," the post read.

https://x.com/Whiteknight_IA/status/2013180756173164835

Earlier, at least eight jawans were injured in an encounter during this Operation on Monday. The encounter broke out in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar on Sunday after security forces launched an operation against the presence of terrorists in the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed that an operation is currently underway. Security forces have heightened security deployment as the anti-terror operation progresses. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)