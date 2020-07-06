Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 6 (ANI): Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Monday visited Lakhanpur to oversee the arrangements for the annual Amarnath yatra pilgrims.

This year the annual yatra to the South Kashmir cave shrine is being held in a restricted manner due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Also Read | UGC Issues Revised Guidelines on Examinations And Academic Calendar 2020, Final Year Exams to be Held by September End.

It was decided that dedicated terminals and counters would be established at the entry point Lakhanpur to ensure registration and medical sampling of all the pilgrims, the administration said.

The Divisional Commissioner also called for making adequate arrangements for boarding and lodging facilities of pilgrims in case Yatra is halted due to any exigency. He further directed authorities to ensure adequate provision of drinking water, toilets and maintenance of cleanliness besides adherence to social distancing and wearing masks.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Hits Southeast of Dushanbe in Tajikistan: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

While reviewing security arrangements, Verma directed police to deploy personnel at Lakhanpur and at all important yatra points.

He also called for following all the procedures in line with laid down standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the protection of COVID-19 issued by the government.

Later, Verma also visited Kendriya Vidhyalaya, Kathua quarantine centre and reviewed the arrangements/ facilities being provided to the inmates. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)