Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): Development of new attractions in Suchetgarh and Gharana wetland circuit and up-gradation of the existing infrastructure for the promotion of tourism is the priority of the administration, said Jammu Divisional Commissioner.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer on Tuesday conducted an extensive tour of the Suchetgarh and Gharana wetland circuit, and assessed the development of facilities at these potential sites for the tourists.

"Development of new attractions and up-gradation and improvement of the existing infrastructure for the promotion of tourism is one of the priority sectors of the government," he said.

Pertinently, the Union Territory administration has planned to develop and promote border tourism by developing the frontline Suchetgarh area on the pattern of Wagah Border.

During the tour to the border outpost, the Divisional Commissioner directed the tourism department to create additional facilities to attract a maximum footfall of tourists to Suchetgarh.

He took a round of the border outpost and inspected many utilities including, gallery, canteen, park, pond area and assessed the required development of facilities for the visitors.

He also issued a slew of instructions to promote Suchetgarh as a border tourist destination and directed for extension of parks for the visitors, development of pond, installation of lights, benches, cafeteria, and blacktopping of roads, and asked the BSF authorities for construction of vertical sitting space for the audience for watching retreat ceremonies on the pattern of Wagah Border.

The concerned officers informed that various tourism infrastructure projects for the development of Suchetgarh border tourism have been completed, while some are at the final stages of completion.

According to a release issued by the state administration, the works completed include a multipurpose hall with souvenirs and cafeteria, security cabins and gender based toilets with changing rooms, beautification from the entry gate to IB with paver blocks, chain links and wire mesh wall, Hall of Fame displaying photos of citations of gallantry awardees and BSF documentaries.

It was further informed that Detailed Project Report has also been prepared by tourism department for additional works including construction of Museum, Development of Pond/ water bodies, construction of breast wall on the bund, ornamental grills around the pond, ornamental footbridge over a pond, musical fountain over a pond, facade lightings, Grand Entry gate, up-gradation of parking, and construction of RCC drain.

Langer directed the officers of the tourism department to pursue the DPR to promote border tourism on the pattern of Wagah Border.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner along with other concerned officers also visited Gharana Wetland and reviewed the facilities there, and discussed issues related to land acquisition.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate, RS Pura apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the details of the total land to be acquired and the steps taken in this regard so far by the administration.

He also directed the SDM for conducting a detailed assessment of structures, trees, Pump sets, etc. on the land which is to be acquired. Later, en-route the Divisional Commissioner visited the old Railway Station site at RS Pura and directed the tourism department to explore the possibilities for its development as a heritage site for the promotion of tourism in the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)