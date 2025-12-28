Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 28 (ANI): Highlighting the growing community spirit in the region large number of youth participated in the Run for Unity Jammu Marathon, which was organised by J&K Police. Nearly 9000 participants participated in different categories of the Marathon. Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain flagged off the marathon from Gulshan Grounds. The main aim was to spread the message of unity and stay away from drugs among the youth.

"The Jammu Marathon is a significant event organised by the Jammu Police every year. The number of people who participated in this year's marathon is almost double compared to last year," Anand Jain said.

Earlier this month, in Jammu The Inter-battalion zonal sports meet was organised by the police department at Gulshan Ground in Gandhi Nagar.

Officers and soldiers of various battalions participated in this five-day competition and displayed their physical ability and team spirit. The competition included many sports like athletics, football, kabaddi, hockey, boxing, judo, wushu, wrestling, weightlifting, etc.

In Jammu and Kashmir, several police battalions and personnel from other security forces also participated. The chief guest who was present at the closing ceremony of the Inter-Battalion Sports Meet was ADGP Armed Anand Jain.

Thirty-four battalions participated in this sports meet. In which the IRP 14th Bn won the overall trophy by securing 120 medals.

Speaking to the media, ADGP Anand Jain said that it was an annual programme in which all battalions first compete among themselves, then the zones are divided. Players from various wings of the police (CID, Crime, etc.) participated. (ANI)

