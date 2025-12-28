Mumbai, December 28: A 24-year-old student from Tripura was reportedly killed recently in Uttarakhand's Dehradun in what authorities and witnesses describe as a racially motivated attack. The incident, which has led to significant public outcry, saw the victim allegedly being targeted with racial slurs. The deceased was later identified as Anjel Chakma. He was stabbed to death after he confronted a group of men who allegedly hurled racial slurs at him and his younger brother. Meanwhile, Chakma's brother remains hospitalised with serious injuries.

The alleged racial attack incident took place on December 9, minutes after Anjel was heckled by a mob in Uttarakhand. After battling for his life for 14 days, Anjel Chakma died at a hospital in Dehradun on Friday, December 26. "We are not Chinese. We are Indians. What certificate should we show to prove that?" Chakma said that before he was assaulted and stabbed by the accused. The fatal assault has ignited widespread protests and demands for justice from student bodies and civil society groups in Dehradun and Tripura. Tripura Shocker: Man Makes Lewd Gestures Towards Minor Girl on Tripura Sundari Express, Brutally Thrashed by Other Passengers; Arrested After Video of Obscene Act Goes Viral.

Racial Attack Incident Unfolds With Anjel Chakma

As per details, what was supposed to be a normal trip to buy groceries in Dehradun's Selaqui area turned into a deadly incident. Anjel and his brother Michael had been studying in the city for over a year. On the day of the incident, the two were stopped and mocked by a group of men who allegedly used derogatory language against the duo. When Anjel objected to the same and took a stand for himself, the situation escalated. "Soon after Anjel replied, they attacked him and his brother while hurling abuses," one of Anjel’s friends said.

The MBA student reportedly suffered injuries to his neck and spine in the alleged assault. Meanwhile, Pramod Kumar, Superintendent of Police (City), said that five accused have been arrested in connection with the incident. Three of the five accused, identified as Avinash Negi, Suraj Khawas, and Sumit, have been sent to jail, while the other two, who are said to be juveniles, have been sent to the correctional home. Kumar further said that one accused is still absconding. "A person, Yagya Awasthi, is wanted in the case. He is originally from Nepal," he added. Tripura: School Teacher Dies After Mob Assault Over Alleged Molestation of Minor Girl.

Northeast Is Not a Distant Corner of India, It Is India, Says Manipur CM N Biren Singh After Anjel Chakma's Death

I am deeply anguished and disturbed by the tragic killing of Anjel Chakma, a young student Tripura, following a brutal act of racial violence. Racism, discrimination, and hatred against people from the Northeast have persisted for far too long. At the same time, this painful… pic.twitter.com/1vvI0DIKbm — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 28, 2025

Student Protests and Demands Following Anjel Chakma's Death

Following the news of Anjel Chakam's death, protests erupted in Dehradun and other cities. Student organisations, particularly those representing communities from Northeast India, have condemned the attack as a hate crime. Demonstrators are demanding swift justice for the victim, stringent action against the perpetrators, and concrete measures to ensure the safety and security of students from diverse backgrounds living in Dehradun and other metropolitan areas. Calls for government intervention to address systemic racism are also prominent.

Those Involved Will Not Be Spared, Says Pushkar Singh Dhami

In an official statement, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dham said that the Uttarakhand government has taken the murder case of Tripura student Angel Chakma "very seriously". Dhami further added that such incidents are "completely unacceptable" in the state, and the government will "deal strictly with anti-social elements". He also said that those involved in such crimes will not be spared.

