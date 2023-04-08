Jammu, Apr 8 (PTI) Jammu's first Tulip garden, spread over five acres and having 2.75 lakh bulbs of 25 different varieties, was thrown open to the public in Ramban district on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who inaugurated the Tulip garden at the famous Sanasar, expressed hope that it will provide a major impetus to tourism and trade activities.

"The tourism potential of Jammu is unique in many ways...the breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, magnificent cuisine and warm hospitality.

"It can create a niche for itself on global tourism map and the administration is committed to ensure all the necessary infrastructure and resources," Sinha said addressing the gathering.

As a "tourism mission' initiative, he said 75 new destinations, 75 religious sites, 75 new cultural and heritage sites and 75 new tracks are being developed in the Union Territory for opening up new economic avenues to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

"Development of water parks at twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar as well as establishment of cultural centres at Ramban, Udhampur, Kathua, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch will help in building local capacities, boost employment and favourable climate for entrepreneurship," he said.

The Lt Governor said even small and remote villages today are dreaming big and with ample opportunities, people-focused inclusive and sustainable development policies and availability of robust infrastructure, they are capitalizing on their immense resources to emerge stronger.

"There is no dearth of budget for development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All the citizens should work together for the progress of the society with a positive approach to build a modern, industrialised and prosperous J&K," Sinha said.

He said the administration is working for the common man and "inclusiveness is in the centre of our journey to high growth."

"With participatory governance approach and people's cooperation, we will create a better future for the generations to come," he said.

The Lt Governor underscored that PM's Mantra of 'Development as well as Heritage' is guiding the administration in this journey.

"Today, J&K has become the most preferred tourist destination. 'Caravan tourism' as well as development of unexplored destinations will give new momentum to J&K's tourism growth," he said.

The Lt Governor said Rs 447 crore has been allocated to the tourism sector this year to develop J&K as a modern and smart destination.

He said Samba Fort, Hari Parbat and General Zorawar Singh Palace will also be renovated to revive the ageless cultural legacy.

The Lt Governor urged people, PRI representatives and the youth to actively participate in the 'Gram Sabha' meetings, being organized in all Panchayats of Jammu Kashmir on April 10 to prepare a development plan for the Gram Panchayats.

