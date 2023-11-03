Jamshedpur, Nov 3 (PTI) To instill confidence among citizens and to check anti-social activities, Jamshedpur police has started foot-patrolling across the city.

Following a directive by SP (City) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat, foot-patrolling was launched from the district police headquarters to Sakchi roundabout on November 1.

The objective is to check criminal activities, addabazi (assembly of group of people at a place for gossiping), eve-teasing, illegal parking besides boosting people's confidence on the police force, the SP said on Friday.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of people and foot-patrolling will be conducted in all sensitive areas at least three days a week," he said.

The foot-patrolling routes will be decided in consultation with local residents, he said.

"If required, assistance of other agencies such as Jamshedpur, Mango and Jugsalai Notified Area Committees and others would be sought in consultation with senior officials of the departments concerned. Additional SP and DSP would also participate in foot-patrolling at least once a week," the SP added.

Lunayat said police have identified 153 spots across the city from where complaints of addabazis, eve-teasing, parking issues, among others have been reported.

