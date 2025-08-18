New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday introduced two bills, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 and the Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, before adjourning till 2 pm amid protests and sloganeering by the opposition MP's.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday issued a stern warning to Opposition MPs protesting over the SIR and other issues, urging them to refrain from damaging government property.

Addressing the House, Birla said, "If you ask questions with the same force with which you are shouting slogans, it will be beneficial for the people of the country. The people have not sent you to destroy government property, and I request you and warn you that no member has the privilege to destroy government property."

He further cautioned the MPs that if they continue to do this, he will have to take some "decisive decisions".

"If you try to destroy government property, I will have to take some decisive decisions, and the people of the country will see you. Action has been taken against members for such incidents in many assemblies. I warn you again. Do not try to destroy government property. This is my request to you," Birla said.

Earlier today, the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders continued their protest in Parliament premises against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar.

The protests have continued despite the Election Commission clarifying on the allegations on Sunday, while also asking Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to submit a signed affidavit with proof of his claims of election rigging.

MPs, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Kanimozhi and others, protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of 'vote chori' against the BJP and the Election Commission of India.

The opposition parties have been protesting against the revision of voter lists since the commencement of the Parliament monsoon session on July 21, with the treasury benches accusing the Opposition of disrupting Parliament proceedings.

Calling the ongoing exercise 'Silent Invisible Rigging' of votes, the INDIA bloc leaders held banners calling for the stop of 'Vote chori.'

A day earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar refuted all the recent "vote theft" claims made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the Election Commission of India (ECI) while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

He termed allegations of bias by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabhas an "insult" to the Constitution of India. CEC also asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either furnish a signed affidavit or apologise to the nation for his remarks. (ANI)

