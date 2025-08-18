New Delhi, August 18: The NDA on Sunday announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election, drawing varied responses from opposition leaders in the INDIA alliance. While some acknowledged his credentials, others stressed that a final stand would be taken after internal consultations. Speaking to the reporters, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "The position of Vice President is vacant. There was a Vice President here. Where is he? A new one will be elected. It is a good thing. What decision we will take, that is a different matter. We will sit and decide..."

When asked about BJP leader and defense minister Rajnath Singh following Radhakrishnan's candidature, he further stated, "...Rajnath Singh ji is a senior leader. He is from UP, he is the Defence Minister. If they talk, we will talk and if there is a need to talk, we will talk. But our political line will be clear when INDIA Alliance decides..." SP veteran Ram Gopal Yadav noted that consensus would be preferable for constitutional positions. "There are some positions in the country, be it the President, Vice President, or Lok Sabha Speaker, where consensus is preferable. We don't have much information yet, but we believe that people from South India are capable and good." Vice-President Elections 2025: INDIA Bloc to Announce VP Candidate Today, DMK Will Support, Confirms Congress Leader KC Venugopal.

From the Shiv Sena (UBT), MP Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted Radhakrishnan's administrative background. "CP Radhakrishnan has been the Governor of Maharashtra for the past one year... He has also been the Governor of Jharkhand, an MP, and I hope that if he is elected, the dignity of this position will be fully restored, as we have seen this position weakened significantly... As far as the INDIA alliance is concerned, the INDIA alliance will make a decision on this together."

Her party colleague Sanjay Raut expressed cautious approval while stressing that broader political issues remained pressing. "C.P. Radhakrishnan is certainly the Governor of Maharashtra, a very balanced personality... If the Governor of Maharashtra becomes the Vice President, we will be happy, but an election will take place. The INDIA alliance will make a decision, I cannot say what that decision will be... but today we will discuss it and decide. There is a more serious issue in the country than the Vice Presidency, the issue of vote theft, and we do not want to divert attention from it..." Vice-President Elections 2025: Shiv Sena, NCP Support to Nomination of CP Radhakrishnan As NDA Candidate for VP Polls.

The Vice Presidential election is expected to see a clear contest between the NDA's nominee and a yet-to-be-announced candidate of the INDIA bloc. Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, a post he assumed on July 31, 2024. The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election will take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day. The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25. The post of Vice President fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health reasons.

