Chandigarh [India], July 23 (ANI): 17-year-old Janvi Jindal from Chandigarh has etched her name into history by becoming the youngest Indian girl to hold five Guinness World Records in freestyle skating. Her records, officially confirmed in July 2025, include the most 360-degree rotations on inline skates in 30 seconds (27 spins), fastest slalom (20 cones) on two wheels (8.85 seconds), most one-wheeled 360-degree spins in 30 seconds (42 spins), most one-wheeled 360-degree spins in one minute (72 spins), and most consecutive one-wheeled 360-degree spins (22 spins).

Janvi's success is all the more remarkable because she trained without a professional coach. Her father guided her using online videos, and she practised on public pathways and in front of Sector 22 showrooms, often during late evenings after his return from work. What began as a fascination with skating videos turned into a disciplined, self-taught journey fueled by passion and persistence. Her dedication, despite limited resources and infrastructure, has earned her the Guinness World Record for the highest-holding girl under 18 in India and the only female athlete from Chandigarh to achieve such a milestone.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath-Led Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves 1% Stamp Duty Exemption for Women on Property Worth up to INR 1 Crore.

She has also been recognised by the India Book of Records for five unique titles, including being the youngest to perform Bhangra on skates, gliding downstairs while skating, and performing the maximum wheelie spins at Khardung La Pass. Her journey has elevated her to a status once held only by Chandigarh's cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, who also began his sporting journey in skating. Unlike Yuvraj, who switched to cricket, Janvi made skating her final destination, supported every step of the way by her father.

While speaking to ANI, Jindal said, "... It was clear to me from the beginning that I wanted to do something in life that I was passionate about... There is no coach for freestyle skating in Chandigarh. My father taught me skating. He did not know skating. He could not even stand on skates. He taught me by watching tutorials on YouTube and social media... When I made my first Guinness World Record, my father was the one who first saw the mail... He called me to the living room, and there was a cake in front of me with 'Congratulations Janvi' written on it... Currently, I am trying to obtain the 'Bal Puraskar'... My biggest aim is to motivate more children, especially girls..."

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: IIT Kharagpur 2nd Year Student Chokes on Medicine, Dies.

"Janvi's training started 5-7 years ago, but we could not find a coach because there was no coach... So, I learned to coach from the internet and taught her. It was quite challenging because I had to manage all this along with work... I used to spend many hours at night watching videos... The procedure for obtaining a Guinness World Record is lengthy and takes approximately one year... Guinness is very particular about its rules. Her first Guinness World Record was rejected due to a simple rule... Participating in international competitions is expensive, which a regular person cannot practically afford. This is where we got the inspiration from Guinness World Record so she could make her name on an international level." Munish Jindal, the father and coach of freestyle skater Janvi Jindal, told ANI.

Janvi's achievements extend beyond records. She is the first in the world to blend Bhangra with skating and introduce yoga on Skates, gaining nationwide attention. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)